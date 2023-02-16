Tinubu: Power Must Return To South – Bago





The All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for Niger State Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago has said power must return to the Southern part of the country for the sake of peace, progress, and equity.

He stated this yesterday at the palace of the Emir of Kagara, in Rafi local government of the state that the presidential candidate of the party should be supported for progress.

Bago, who commenced his campaign tour of Niger East senatorial district (Zone B) alongside the Niger East Senatorial candidate Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, sought the blessing of the Emir Alhaji Ahmed Garba Attairu Gunna.

“APC is the only party we know and just like in Niger State where power rotates among the three senatorial zones of the state, there is a need to be fair to all and abide by the mutual agreement, even if it is not a written one, I, therefore call on Nigerlites to vote for Tinubu and all APC candidates” he declared.

He said he was acquainted with the challenges being faced by…





Source: Leadership Newspaper