Atiku In Jigawa, Promises To Invest In Agriculture, Commerce





Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was in Jigawa State yesterday, where he promised to invest heavily in agriculture and commerce for jobs creation, poverty eradication and food security if elected president.

Atiku who was in Jigawa for his final campaign tower to Northwest states reiterated his determination to open more opportunities for the flow of wealth in Nigeria.

He said if he becomes the next president of Nigeria, he will work tirelessly to ensure that every part of the country was supported to utilise their area of comparative advantage in human and mineral resources for social and economic development.

“I knew Jigawa State strength in agriculture, we will support you with modern technology to improve your livestock and crops production.

“ I believe with improved agricultural practice and value chain, Jigawa can be one of the major exporters of non-oil product in Nigeria and Dutse Airport will be the busiest Cargo Airport…





Source: Leadership Newspaper