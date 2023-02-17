Ebonyi Govt, APGA Bicker Over Protest Against Ebubeagu’s Disbandment





Ebonyi State government and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) yesterday disagreed over the recent protest by some youths on the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, which disbanded the South East Security Network, Ebubeagu, in the state.

In a statement signed by APGA director of media and publicity of the campaign council, Mr Charles Otu, he called on the people to disregard the protest, alleging that they were All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters rented by Governor David Umahi.

Justice Riman Fatun of the Federal High Court Abakaliki division had declared the Southeast Security network, also known as “Ebubeagu” illegal in the state and ordered the DSS to disarm them.

Thousands of members of Ebubeagu Security Network had yesterday disrupted court proceedings at the Federal High Court, Abakaliki, when they marched to the court along the ever busy Enugu-Abakaliki express chanting anti-Justice Fatun songs.

The protesters also disrupted both…





Source: Leadership Newspaper