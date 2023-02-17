Federal Govt Publishes 8,611 Nigerians With Uncollected Passports





Federal government has published the names of 8,611 Nigerians who are yet to collect their issued passports from the Nigeria Immigrations offices across Nigeria.

By the publication of the list yesterday, the government finally fulfilled its threat to publish the names of 8,611 Nigerians who were yet to collect their processed passports from the various offices of the Nigeria Immigrations service (NIS).

Ministry of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola revealed the names on its website with the link shared on its official Twitter handle. The minister also tweeted the list on Thursday afternoon.

The minister recently announced that the Nigeria Immigration Service had over 148,000 unclaimed passports nationwide.

LEADERSHIP Friday, however, gathered that owners of the said unclaimed passports could not be reached by the team deployed by the Comptroller -general to reach out to them as in-putted incorrect contact details at the point of registration.

The ministry in the tweet pleaded with…





Source: Leadership Newspaper