Group Raises Alarm Over Plot To Rig NASS  Elections In Cross River





A group, Cross River Democratic Watch (CRDW) has raised the alarm over alleged plot to clampdown on the opposition in the State ahead of the February 25 National Assembly elections.

The group likened the alleged move to the sad experience in the last House of Representatives by-election for Ogoja/Yala federal constituency on February 26, 2022.

Expressing worry at the repeat of same scenario in 2023 elections, the coordinator and secretary of the group, Messers Emmanuel Agbor Agbor and Austine Ushie respectively, said the plot was already in top gear.

Agbor and Ushie in a statement on Friday in Abuja

disclosed that a Chief Superintendent of Police, Mr. Musa B. Mohammed, has been deployed from Nasarawa State Police Command to take charge of the compromised Special Forces.

They said “We also call on the authorities to redeploy the Deputy Commissioner, Operations. Francis Idu, to guarantee a peaceful election in Cross River State. Our People are ready to die, for their…





Source: Leadership Newspaper