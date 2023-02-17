Interim Govt Rumours Spread By Those Who Are Afraid Of Losing Election – Presidency





The Presidency has denied rumours of interim government being planned to be foisted on the nation by President Muhammadu Buhari after his exit from office on May 29.

A statement signed by presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, on Friday, alluded to a quote from Joseph Goebbels, the propaganda Chief of Adolf Hitler, who said: ‘‘Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth’’, saying this was in the 1930s, before the internet was birthed.

Shehu in the statement added: “let us clearly, specifically and emphatically state that there is absolutely no truth to the claim that President Muhammadu Buhari is working towards an interim government or even worse, the truncation of democracy- democracy that he has helped to keep alive not only here at home, in West Africa but throughout the continent.”

According to him, the talk of interim government and truncation of democracy was way off the mark.

He said those who peddle it stand to gain nothing at all but the creation of panic…





Source: Leadership Newspaper