Kebbi Govt Hands Over Biofuel Refinery To Co-investors





Kebbi State government has handed over the completed ethanol-biofuel refinery project to the co-investors for the immediate commencement of production.

The investors are Kebbi State Investment Company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) and a private firm, 3D.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu yesterday announced the handing over of the project to journalists at a news conference held at the Cabinet Office in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

Represented by his deputy, Col Sama’la Yombe Dabai (rtd), Bagudu said Kebbi State Investment Company was the host investor with five percent shares, NNPCL has five percent shares and 3D with core and majority shareholding of seventy 70.

The governor further stated that it was his deputy, Sama’la Yombe Dabai who signed the agreement between the Kebbi State government and the other investors at a brief ceremony held recently in Abuja.

According to the governor, the state government had selected Gwazawa Village in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper