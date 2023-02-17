Kwara Govt Grants State’s Tertiary Institutions N120m Bailout 





Kwara State government has approved the release of N120 million as a bailout to its four tertiary institutions as bailout funds.

The State’s Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr Afees Abolore, disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital on Friday.

The benefitting institutions are the Kwara State Colleges of Education in Ilorin, Lafiagi and Oro, as well as the College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies, Ilorin.

Abolore said it became imperative for the State government to come to the aid of the institutions to enable them fulfill certain obligations to their staff, adding this is not the first of its kind from the current administration in the state.

He said Governor AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq has been doing all this to encourage a smooth running of the institutions and to achieve a stable academic calendar across board.

“We will all recall that several similar interventions of this nature have been witnessed by our Tertiary Institutions since the inception of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper