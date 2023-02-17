NASS, Monitoring Group Join Forces Against Drug Abuse





National Association of Nigerian Drug Monitoring (NANDRUM) is collaborating with the Joint National Assembly Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, to combat drug abuse and peddling of illicit drugs in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NANDRUM is also collaborating with other relevant agencies of government such as the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Nigeria Correctional Service and the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), among others, towards stamping out this societal menace.

This was as the Executive Secretary of NANDRUM, Dr. Christabel Okoye, yesterday, challenged parents and guardians to wake up from slumber and nip the menace of drug abuse amongst their children and wards.

Speaking at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, during the inauguration of the NANDRUM, FCT Chapter, Dr Okoye, explained that the Association was established to join hands with the relevant agencies of the Federal Government to tackle the menace of drug abuse, illicit drug trafficking…





Source: Leadership Newspaper