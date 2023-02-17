Only Independent Judiciary Can Save Africa’s Democracy – Odinga





Former prime minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga, has said only an independent judiciary will rescue Africa’s democracy.

Odinga who is the opposition leader of that country also urged Nigerian youths to ensure they vote for the right leaders in the forthcoming general election.

Odinga lamented that leaders in Africa are paying lip service to the fight against graft.

The presidential candidate in the 2022 elections in Kenya was the keynote speaker at the 14th edition of LEADERSHIP Conference and Awards with the theme, “Credible Election and an Economy in Transition”, held in Abuja on January 31, 2023.

Odinga is currently contesting the outcome of the Kenya presidential election won by William Ruto.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission in that country had declared former deputy president Ruto winner of the presidential election with 50.49% of the vote and Odinga second with 48.85%.

Odinga had at the LEADERSHIP conference warned Nigerians to be vigilant in the use…





Source: Leadership Newspaper