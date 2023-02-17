Troops Kill 7 Bandits, Recover Motorcycles, Ammunitions In Kaduna





A combined team of troops of the Nigerian Army and Navy, has neutralized seven bandits during clearance operations in the Kasso area of Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, he said the operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government revealed that the troops embarked on the operations, and made contact with bandits around Ungwan Rimi village in Kasso, near a river.

The statement explained further that the troops promptly engaged and subdued the bandits after an intense gun duel.

Aruwan added that the troops recovered five motorcycles, 153 rounds of ammunition, seven magazines and three mobile phones during the operations.

The statement said: “Seven bandits were confirmed neutralized during the operation, with the high possibility of even more eliminated and injured across the river.

“Receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai praised the troops for their…





Source: Leadership Newspaper