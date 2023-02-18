2023: Armed Forces, Police, Other Security Agencies And The Task Ahead Of 7th General Elections





Since Nigeria transitioned from military to civilian rule in 1999, for only the second time, no name of the incumbent president will be on the ballot during the 2023 presidential election. And, under a new electoral law, it is hoped that the process will be more credible than ever before.

The polls will also be taking place amid an epidemic of insecurity. From Islamist militancy to separatist agitations, and with banditry and farmers-herders conflicts in between, no geopolitical zone in Nigeria is unaffected.

More worrisome is the widespread insecurity and the recent new Naira redesign, businesses dying, and scarcity of petrol across the country, hence there are tendencies of outbursts which could disrupt the elections, but the Nigerian Police which is the lead agency has continually assured Nigerians of their safety at the polls.

Nonetheless, guaranteeing the security of voters, election materials, and polling officials will be a herculean task for security agencies which can…





Source: Leadership Newspaper