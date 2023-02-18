2023 Polls: APM Adopts PDP Presidential Candidate Atiku





The Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) after its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on crucial national issues particularly the upcoming presidential election, has decided to adopt the presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

This is contained in a statement by the national chairman of the party, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, and made available to journalists in Abuja.

According to the statement, after evaluating the democratic credentials of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the APM considered it appropriate in national interest to adopt the duo in the forthcoming election.

He said Atiku-Okowa ticket was the best and the only presidential ticket to rescue the nation that has been drifting to anarchy, adding that Nigeria needed a competent, experienced, visionary, resourceful and dynamic leader to resolve its…





Source: Leadership Newspaper