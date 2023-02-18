Adeleke Dissolves O-YES, Creates Imole Youth Corps





Osun State government has directed Osun youths interested in the newly created Imole Youth Corps (IYC) to obtain employment forms in any of the 30 local government areas of the state, saying it has dissolved the existing Osun Youths Empowerment Scheme (O-YES)

It would be recalled that O-YES was a youth empowerment scheme formed by the Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola administration to alleviate the effect of mass youth unemployment and was inherited by the immediate past administration of Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola.

A release by the Spokesperson to the state governor, Malam Olawale Rasheed stated that a circular issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Teslim Igbalaye, said the decision was taken to reposition the Youth empowerment programme inherited from the previous government for effective functionality, sustainability and dignity of labour.

In fulfilling one of the electoral promises of His Excellency, the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper