Buhari Wants Credible Elections – Pauline Tallen





Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen has said President Muhammadu Buhari is set to give Nigerians a credible election in 2023 adding that anyone that sees something wrong, should speak out.

Tallen stated this at a dialogue to draw up an action plan towards curbing violence against women in the 2023 elections, organised by Women In Politics Forum.

According to Tallen, Buhari wants to give Nigerians a credible election adding that people responsible for election monitoring must ensure they protect the few women contesting for various offices in the election.

“We will not dampen our spirit because we have qualified women in all the political parties. We will keep pushing,” Tallen said of the support they will give women politicians.

“All those who will supervise the election must stand firm and protect the few women contesting because they are vulnerable.

“The few women we have in the national and state assemblies have good records when it comes to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper