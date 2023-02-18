Cash Crunch Violence: Sanwo-Olu Places Security Operatives On Red Alert





Amid pockets of protests and violence triggered by hardship arising from the implementation of Naira redesign and cashless policy of the Federal Government, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, placed security agencies on red alert to forestall breakdown of law and order in the State.

The governor in a state of the nation address at the Lagos House in Marina, urged residents to resist the opportunists who wished to take advantage of the crisis to foment trouble and cause political conflagration in the State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who applauded Police and other security agencies, that have been working round the clock to maintain the peace, law and order in the State, also appealed to the financial services value chain (POS Agents/Operators), as well as petrol station attendants, who have capitalise on the current challenges to extort hard working Lagosians, to have a rethink and be their brothers’ and sisters’ keepers by doing everything to lessen the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper