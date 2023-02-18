Crowd Besieges CBN Office With Old Notes In Lagos





A large crowd of people have besieged the Lagos branch office of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday in an attempt to deposit their old N500 and N1000 banknotes in line with the directive of the apex bank.

This follows the nationwide broadcast by President Muhamadu Buhari who affirmed that the old N500 and N1,000 notes can only be deposited with the apex bank while the N200 note remains legal tender till April 10, 2023.

The CBN had directed Nigerians in possession of the old notes to, after the February 10 2023 deadline, deposit their old notes at the nearest CBN branch to them. To do this, customers are expected to fill a form which is available on the website of the CBN and generate a code.

They are expected to fill in their Bank Verification Number (BVN), bank account details, phone numbers and other personal details as well as the denomination and amount of cash they want to deposit.

The filled form along with the generated code and the cash to be deposited are then…





Source: Leadership Newspaper