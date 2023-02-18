INEC Releases Phone Numbers For Polling Units Confirmation Via SMS





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released phone numbers to enable Nigerians confirm their location of their polling units via short message service (SMS), ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

The electoral body said eligible registered voters in Nigeria can make the confirmation by sending an SMS to any of the two dedicated lines released by the commission.

The commission’s chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stated this yesterday in his message to voters ahead of the elections.

He said that a voter can now check the location of his PUs by texting the name of their state, last name, and the last six digits of their voter identification number (VIN) to 09062830860 or 09062830861. “Example: FCT MAGAJI 445322.”

Yakubu said in the INECs effort to make voting more credible and result management more transparent, the commission has introduced several innovations facilitated by technology.

H said, “INEC expanded voter access to PUs by establishing…





Source: Leadership Newspaper