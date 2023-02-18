JUST-IN: Gunmen Bomb Police Station, Kill 3 Policemen In Anambra





Three Policemen have been killed by gunmen who bombed Ogidi Police station in Idemili North local government area of Anambra State.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the unfortunate incident happened in the early hours of Saturday.

Sources in the area narrated that the hoodlums stormed the Police station shooting sporadically and on arriving the station, they threw Impoverished Explosive Devices (IEDs) and petrol bombs into the station which burnt down the facility.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident and said that a team of Police operatives had been deployed to reinforce security in the area.

He said, “Anambra State Police Command has reinforced security in the Idemili-North area of the State, following the attack on the Ogidi area command in the early hours of today 18/2/2023, where three police operatives paid the supreme price.

“The hoodlums started shooting sporadically on approaching the area command and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper