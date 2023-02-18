Lawyer Knocks Buhari For Preempting Supreme Court’s Decision On Old Naira Notes 





An Abuja-based lawyer, Realwan Okpanachi, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari for preempting the decision of the Supreme Court on the lifespan of Nigeria’s old Naira notes.

Okpanachi, who made this known in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Saturday, said the President’s action was not only contemptuous, but a show of lack of respect for the rule of law and the authority of Nigeria’s Supreme Court.

According to him, the President’s decision must be condemned and denounced by every believer of the rule of law and constitutional democracy.

He also described the action of the President as nothing but a gross indictment on the person and office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

The lawyer said, “To my mind, it is either Mr. President was ill-advised by the Attorney General on the implication of the Supreme Court’s interim order or Mr President was properly advised but refused to have any iota of confidence in the advice of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper