Niger Govt Donates N17m To Fire Victims





The Niger State government has donated N17million to assist 12 traders affected by fire disaster in New Bussa, Borgu local government area of the state.

The cheque presentation was performed by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello at the palace of the Emir of Borgu, Alh. Muhammad Sani Haliru Dantoro Kitoro IV.

Governor Sani Bello described the fire incident as unfortunate and a temporary setback to the victims and enjoined them to let go the past and judiciously use the support by the state government.

He explained that the state government had been giving such support to victims of various kinds of disasters, pointing out that the support might not be much, but is a way of cushioning the effect of the incident.

“When something like this happens, we offer support so that people are able to come out from the problems they may face. We are not able to compensate them for everything they lost, but we are able to provide some support so that they bounce back”, he said.

In his…





Source: Leadership Newspaper