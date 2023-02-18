Still On The Penalty Point System





A fortnight ago, I accosted a mother of three along 4th Avenue in Gwarinpa, Abuja in the Federal Capital Territory. She was driving an ash coloured Toyota Camry with an Abuja registration number. The woman’s offence was driving with her 6years son and 5years daughter seated in the front passenger seat, which was risky, unsafe and illegal.

I know a number of mothers and men who indulge in this practice won’t see anything wrong in this. However, if this was in any developed clime, this risky driving behaviour will be viewed differently with tougher punishment. This was why I took my time to enlighten her on the inherent risks as well as educate the lovely children instead of issuing a citation.

Interestingly, when I concluded the first part of my focus last week on Penalty Point, I informed you of the provisions of the National Road Traffic Regulations which makes it compulsory for all occupants of a vehicle to strap themselves. Even though a lot of progress has been made in…





