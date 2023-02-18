Tinubu Not Overambitious, Didn’t Just Wake Up To Say ‘It’s My Turn’ – Wife





Wife of presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has said her husband is not driven by overambition to contest for the 2023 presidency.

According to her, for the past 20 years, Tinunu has not contested any election since 2003, and as such he did not just wake up and say “it is my turn”.

Speaking at the pre-election strategic meeting of APC zonal, state and local government women leaders in Abuja on Friday, Senator Remi said Tinubu was only trying to reap what he had sown over the years.

She said her husband is eminently qualified to administer the country effectively insisting that he remains the most acceptable candidate for the position.

She stated: “My husband, (Tinubu), had not contested election since 2003. This year, it will be 20 years; so he did not just wake up and say it is my turn. You can serve other people for 20 years and make sure they excel.

“When you build, you should inhabit, when you sow, you should reap,…





