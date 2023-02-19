2023 Presidency: Tinubu, Obi Lack Atiku’s Spread Across Regions To Win – Gwarzo





National Coordinator of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council for People With Disability, Senator Hayatu Bello Gwarzo, has said that the presidential candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, were banking on their regions only to win the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

He said unlike the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Obi and Tinubu do not have the national spread to win the February 25 election.

Speaking at the North-Central Town Hall meeting of the People Living With Disability (PLWD) on Saturday in Abuja, Gwarzo said Atiku will win the February 25 election by a landslide margin, declaring that the PDP candidate has 80 per cent chance of winning the election.

The former federal lawmaker, who noted that only Atiku involved People Living With Disability in his campaign team, added that the former vice president has promised to give five per cent slots in his…





Source: Leadership Newspaper