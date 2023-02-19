44-yr-old Nigerian Appointed Deputy Director At Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation





A 44-year-old Nigerian medical doctor with extensive experience supporting countries across the globe in tackling the world’s biggest infectious diseases, Obinna Onyekwena, has been appointed Deputy Director, Infectious Disease Advocacy, at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in Seattle, Washington.

In his new role, Obinna will be responsible for leading the Foundation’s strategies and portfolio of investments for increasing political commitment, resourcing, and implementation of HIV, Tuberculosis, Malaria, the Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) and The Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Dr. Obinna earned his medical degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and an M.Sc in Public Health from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the United Kingdom.

Prior to his appointment, Obinna had an outstanding 10-year career at The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria where he supported the strengthening of national responses to three of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper