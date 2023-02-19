6 Days To Polls: Atiku, Obi Upbeat, Express Confidence Of Victory 





Six days to the much-anticipated 2023 presidential election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, have separately expressed confidence of winning the race.

The optimism of the two candidates comes against the backdrop of rounding off of their state by state presidential campaign rallies last week, even though campaigns are due until two days before the February 25 election.

Atiku, in an email message to his party members and supporters, said while it was comical to see the members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in open disagreement about how their party has taken the country aback, he declared that he was confident that PDP will achieve victory on Saturday.

He said, “The good part of it is that the APC governing elite has by itself admitted that the party has only brought pains and hardship on the country.

“But while the APC continues with their rumblings, I am very proud of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper