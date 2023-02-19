Atiku, Okowa Most Qualified To Lead Nigeria – Group





A youth-based group in the Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), known as New Generation, has described the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubarkar, and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, as most qualified to lead the country from May 29, 2023.

The group made this known during the end of a mop-up campaign exercise across the three Senatorial Districts spanning 21 Local Government Areas of Kogi State.

According to the state coordinator of the group, Adamu Ibrahim, while addressing journalists at the event, he expressed his delight at the warm reception accorded to him and his team across the state, which he described as a testament to Atiku/Okowa candidacy’s acceptance amongst the people of the state.

“I and my team have successfully toured the 3 Senatorial Districts spanning 21 Local governments for the mop-up campaign exercise in Kogi State to sensitise voters, particularly at the grassroots level on the important need to Vote-In Atiku/Okowa…





Source: Leadership Newspaper