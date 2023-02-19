EPL: Lee Mason Quits Referee Body Over Error In Arsenal’s Draw With Brentford





Video Assistant Referee Lee Mason has left the officials’ body PGMOL and will no longer work on Premier League games, following his high-profile error in Arsenal’s draw with Brentford.

Mason had worked as a Premier League referee for 15 years and oversaw 287 top-flight matches during that time, with his last coming during the closing stages of the 2021/22 season. However, the 51-year-old, while working solely as a VAR this season, has twice been dropped from working on a round of Premier League fixtures after high-profile errors.

The first came in September, when he disallowed a Newcastle goal against Crystal Palace.

He was then handed a similar punishment after failing to draw the lines and notice the offside position of Christian Norgaard as the Brentford player made the assist for Ivan Toney’s late equaliser at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Source: Leadership Newspaper