NNPC Urges Cooperation Among African Nations To Facilitate Energy Security





The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited(NNPCL), has stressed the urgent need for partnership among nations in Africa, especially, in knowledge sharing to attain energy security and achieve transition to cleaner energy.

The group chief exchange officer(GCEO) of the company, Mele Kyari, while addressing the 7th edition of the Sub Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference(SAIPEC) in Lagos, with the theme ‘Harnessing a Sustainable African Energy Industry through Partnerships’ noted that, the event is coming at an opportuned time when the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry is experiencing a significant transformation following the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA 2021).

Kyari explained that the Act has provided role clarity in Governance, Rule- based Administration, Attractive and Flexible Fiscal Terms and Direct benefits for the Host communities.

All these, he said. are targeted at creating enablers for investor confidence in the Nigerian Oil…





Source: Leadership Newspaper