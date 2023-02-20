2023 Polls: 4m Blacksmiths, Thinkers Endorse Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Bid





The National Union of Blacksmithing and Thinkers Workers of Nigeria (NUBTWN) has endorsed the candidacy of Senators Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima for the upcoming February 25 presidential election.

National Secretary of the Union, Alhaji Ishaku Kontagora, announced the endorsement on behalf of other members of the organisation at a parley with the National Coordinator of Project 774, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, in Abuja on Monday.

LEADERSHIP reports that Project 774 is a National Support Group for Tinubu’s presidency.

Kontagora said the union was established in 1987 to improve standard of its production from old method to new technology, to meet the demand of the nation.

According to him, the association has more than four million members in Nigeria, with experience in production of cutlasses, planting machines, hoes, harrowing tools, fertilizer application machines, among other simple implements.

He said it was the vision of the union to be the foremost technological…





