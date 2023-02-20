2023 Polls: PSC Withdraws Naja’atu As North-West Coordinator For Monitoring Police Conduct





The Police Service Commission (PSC) has withdrawn the appointment of Hajia Naja’atu Mohammed as the coordinator for the North-West in the forthcoming general elections.

PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, said in a statement on Monday that the withdrawal was due “to a press statement by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council on the appointment of Hon. Commissioner Najatu Mohammed, representing women interest and the North-West in the commission as one of the coordinators for the monitoring of Police conduct in the February 25th presidential election which the council accused of partisanship.”

The statement further added “the commission has however decided to mandate assistant inspector-general of police, Bawa Lawal (retd) who is from the same geopolitical zone with commissioner Najatu to take over the coordination of the monitoring of Police conduct in the zone.”

Source: Leadership Newspaper