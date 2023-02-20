Atiku Vows Cordial Relationship With National Assembly





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said he will ensure a cordial relationship with the next National Assembly if he emerges president.

Atiku stated this when he met with federal lawmakers elected on the platform of PDP in Abuja.

The former vice president said, “A lot has been said about your role. Those of you who are members of the National Assembly have been performing your roles.

“But let me say that it is very important as members of the same party, that we should have a robust engagement and understanding in our respective duties.

“During my tenure as vice president, I developed a very intimate relationship with members of the National Assembly and it is that relationship that enabled us to stop a third term or life presidency attempt by President Obasanjo.

“I really look forward to engaging you again, as regard to the National Assembly, for your constitutional functions to further deepen democracy, development and progress…





Source: Leadership Newspaper