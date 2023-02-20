Atiku Will Resolve Petrol Crisis, Others, Rivers Rep Assures Nigerians





A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Farah Dagogo, has assured Nigerians that a vote for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, will put an end to the perennial scarcity of petroleum products and other sundry problems facing the country that have remained intractable.

Dagogo, who represents Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency of Rivers State, made the call in a statement made available to journalists in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

He expressed concerns over the genuineness of subsidy payments for petrol, now said to be over N400bilion monthly, by the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

While sympathising with Nigerians, who were made to face untold hardship by queuing long hours for petrol sold at exorbitant prices between 350 and 400 per litre despite the ‘subsidy regime of over N400 billion monthly…





Source: Leadership Newspaper