Inside The Unique World Of MC Larry Foreman





As a family man with the insight and creativeness to be a Master of Ceremony and Media Personality, among other things revealing himself as a plethora of talents, Olanrewaju Nwabueze also known as Larry Foreman’s bane of existence is the desire to make people happy, express himself in an amusing genteel nature, and desires nothing other than his brand as The Billionaire MC spreading across the globe.

Despite holding a Diploma degree in Human Kinetics and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from the University of Lagos and also a Master’s degree in Healthcare Administration from a prestigious university in the United States of America, Larry Foreman, however, made a name for himself in the entertainment industry by beginning as a motivational speaker and eventually polishing his talent by working with UNILAG FM, the radio station of his university. Since then, the well-known MC advanced even while still in school, working with prominent media houses in Nigeria…





Source: Leadership Newspaper