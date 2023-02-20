JUST-IN: Adamu, APC Govs In Crucial Meeting Over Naira Swap Policy, 2023 Polls





State governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently meeting with the national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on Sunday.

Adamu had on Friday summoned the governors to a meeting holding at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Although details of the meeting was not given, LEADERSHIP gathered that it may not be unconnected with the crisis rocking the party ahead of next Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

It was also gathered that the meeting is meant to address issues of the Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), especially the confrontational manner in which some APC governors have been opposing President Muhammadu Buhari’s stance on the Naira policy of the apex bank.

Recall that 10 APC governors have filed a suit at the Supreme Court challenging the CBN’s Naira swap policy.

Confirming the development in his opening speech at the meeting with the APC governors on Sunday,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper