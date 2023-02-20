MAN Lauds SON’s Calibration Programme For Market Penetration





The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has commended the Standards Organisation of Nigeria(SON’s) quest to promote made-in-Nigeria products in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) through calibration efforts to address market penetration, declining foreign exchange and closure of factories.

The director general, MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, stated this on the sidelines of the inauguration of SON’s mobile calibration vehicles and measurement equipment in Lagos.

According to him, market penetration is key, saying, without market penetration, Nigeria will only gaze at all the 1.4 billion people’s market in Africa.

“One thing all over the world that has been acknowledged is that what we cannot measure, we cannot value. So for us, today marks a milestone in our quality infrastructure programme in Nigeria. SON is blazing the trail in ensuring that not only our big companies that are located in centers that we can access, but where vehicles can move to remote…





Source: Leadership Newspaper