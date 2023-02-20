Naira Swap Policy: APC Governors Adamant, Ask Buhari, AGF, CBN To Obey Supreme Court





State governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday rose from a meeting with national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, insisting that President Muhammadu Buhari must comply with the order of the Supreme Court suspending the deadline for the naira swap policy.

They also asked the attorney general of the federation (AGF) and minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele to obey the order of the highest court in the land.

Presidential candidate of the governing party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also joined Adamu and the governors at the meeting which lasted for about five hours at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The apex court had granted the order of interim injunction suspending CBN’s February 10 deadline for the new N200, N500, and N1,000 notes to replace the old ones as legal tender.

But the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, maintained his ground on the deadline.

Backing…





Source: Leadership Newspaper