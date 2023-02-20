Sylva To Perform Groundbreaking Of Oloibiri Museum





The minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva will, on Tuesday perform the groundbreaking of the Oloibiri Museum and Research Centre(OMRC), in Ogbia local government of Bayelsa State on behalf of president Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister will also perform the groundbreaking of the NCDMB Conference Hotel Project (CHP), a three-star hotel being developed by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) at Swali, adjacent to the 17-storey Nigerian Content Tower.

The Oloibiri Museum and Research Centre will be erected at the location where commercial quantities of oil were first discovered in 1957 by Royal Dutch Shell.

This event is coming 66 years after the historic discovery of hydrocarbon resources, which became a turning point for the Nigerian economy.

The Museum and Research Centre is being developed as a collaboration between the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Shell…





Source: Leadership Newspaper