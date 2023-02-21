2 Die, Others Injured In Multiple Lagos Accidents





Two persons have been confirmed dead while many others sustained severe injuries in two separate accidents that occured in Lagos on Tuesday.

The two separate accidents, according to the director, public affairs and enlightenment, Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, happened at Alfred Rewane Road by Marriage Registry intersection, Ikoyi and Unity B/Stop inward Isheri Roundabout immediately after General Hospital around Isheri area of Igando, Lagos.

Adebayo said the Zonal Head, Isheri, Afolalu Gbenga, who confirmed the accident at Isheri, disclosed that two persons, a pedestrian and a passenger, died instantly in the Igando accident that involved a PSP truck and Honda Civic car (black APP 79 HF) at the Roundabout.



Gbenga confirmed further that the two victims were immediately handed over to medical personnel (Lasambus) present at the scene by officials of LASTMA.

LEADERSHIP gathered that a Honda Civic car lost control from the other end of the road as a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper