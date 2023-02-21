2023 Polls: NYSC Launches Distress Call Centre For Corps Members





The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has commissioned a Distress Call Centre (DCC) for corps members to alert the authorities in cases of any danger during the forthcoming 2023 general election.

NYSC Director General, Brigadier-General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed, announced the development while briefing journalists on the preparedness of the Scheme for the forthcoming general elections, in Abuja on Tuesday.

He gave the Centre’s emergency number as 6972, explaining that the creation of the centre was to enhance the security and safety of Corps Members.

Ahmed said once the centre received a call from any corps member, they will get the issue and location of the caller and immediately alert security agents in that area for quick response.

He added that the Scheme, in partnership with security agencies have adequate security for corps members during the exercise.

The NYSC DG also warned Corps Members against receiving gift or any form of financial inducement from politicians during the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper