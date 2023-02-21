Ahead Of Elections, NNPCL Says 1.8bn Litres Of Petrol In Stock





The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd., (NNPC Ltd.) has assured Nigerians of availability of petrol in the country, ahead of the 2023 general elections, saying it has 1.805 billion litres of the product in stock.

The oil giant, which stated this through it chief corporate communications officer, NNPCL Garba Deen Muhammad, Abuja yesterday said that the volume of petrol in stock would last for 30 days.

The NNPCL explained that 805.35 million litres of the product were in depots nationwide, while one billion litres were still inside vessels.

“In its concerted efforts to sustain the supply of petroleum products nationwide, the NNPC Limited has emplaced a robust plan for the supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol), from mid-February to March 2023.

“For March 2023, a total of 2.3 billion litres of PMS is expected into the country, while about 2.5billion litres, which is equivalent to 42 days sufficiency, will be the closing stock for the month under review.

