Army Assures Nigerians Of Peaceful, Free, Fair Elections





Nigerian Army has said it will ensure a level playing field and peaceful atmosphere in next Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections as well as the March 11 governorship and state Assembly polls.

The general officer commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, gave the assurance in Kaduna while fielding questions from journalists during the annual West African Social Activity (WASA), held at Ribadu Cantonment, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna.

According to General Lagbaja, “We have achieved a lot in bringing peace and stability to Kaduna State, to our immediate community, but the troops still need to do a lot more to bring stability to our communities.

“In the immediate term is the 2023 general elections that is before us, and I want to say it very clear that, the troops of 1 Division will continue to remain apolitical and they will be professional in the discharge of their task of providing an enabling environment for the conduct…





Source: Leadership Newspaper