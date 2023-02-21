Fani-Kayode’s Absence Stalls Forgery Trial





Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe of the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, has adjourned the ongoing trial of former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, over allegations of forgery due to his absence in court.

Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, Wale Balogun, told Justice Abike-Fadipe that his client could not make it to the court due to ill health.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned the former minister before the court on a 12-count charge of using false documents, fabricated evidence, procuring the execution of documents by false pretence and fabricating evidence till May 24 and 25, 2023.

The anti-graft agency specifically accused Fani-Kayode of procuring one Dr Ogieva Oziegbe to issue the fake medical report, which he allegedly tendered before the Federal High Court, where he is currently standing trial before Justice Daniel Osiagor over money laundering allegations.

The EFCC had also claimed that the defendant on October 11, 2021, in Kubwa, Abuja, fraud…





Source: Leadership Newspaper