IMC Suspends Official Urinating On Pitch In Viral Photo, Fines Club





The Interim Management Committee (IMC) has suspended Shooting Stars’ camp commandant, Auwal Mohammed, for urinating on the football pitch during their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) game against Akwa United.

In a viral picture shared on social media, Mohammed was pictured urinating on the pitch before Shooting Stars’ matchday nine clash against Akwa United in Ibadan on Sunday.

Mohammed was suspended from all NPFL-related activities for one year and his club was also fined N500,000 for failing to control its official’s conduct.

The letter to the club on Tuesday reads: “You are in breach of Rule C1.1 of the Frameworks and Rules of the Nigeria Premier football Leaque, in that on Sunday 19 of February 2023, in the course of Match Day 9 Fixture: Shooting Stars SC vs. Akwa United FC, your camp commandant, Auwal Mohammed, was spotted urinating on the playing pitch, which is a despicable act that is capable of bringing the game to disrepute.

Source: Leadership Newspaper