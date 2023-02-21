JUST-IN: Confusion In Kogi As Gunmen Attack LG Secretariat





Yet-to-be-identified gunmen on Monday night attacked the administrative offices within the Secretariat complex of the Okehi local government area of Kogi State.

The administrative offices of the Local Government Secretariat are close to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office of the local government area.

Although no life was lost, the building was said to have been destroyed while other valuables were destroyed in the attack that took place around 9pm on Monday night.

All efforts to reach the Chairman of Okehi local government area, Hon. Abdulraheem Ohiare, proved abortive.

Also, gunmen also launched attack on Oworo village that is situated behind the permanent site of the Federal University, Lokoja on Monday.

An unascertained number of people have been killed while others were injured in the Monday evening attack.

Eyewitness accounts stated that the gunmen came into the community around 5pm and they began to shoot sporadically.

The Kogi State command of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper