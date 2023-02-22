All Supporters Of LP Are Party Agents – Chairman





The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Barr Julius Abure, has declared that all supporters of the party will serve as agents on the days of the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Speaking during a press conference on the forthcoming presidential election on Saturday, February 25, Abure said Nigerians should know that all the support they have given to the Labour Party will amount to nothing if they do not come out to vote and defend the votes.

“I want to say clearly that all supporters of the Labour Party and Peter Obi must realise that they are all agents of the party,” Abure said while urging his party supporters to defend their votes.

“The responsibility to defend our votes, the responsibility to act as agents should not be left in the hands of accredited party agents alone. If you are a supporter of Peter Obi, if you are a supporter of any of the candidates of the Labour Party, if you are a supporter of the party, you must therefore be an agent for the party on that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper