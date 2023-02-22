Buhari, Gowon, Abdusalami, Jonathan, Others Urge Presidential Candidates To Accept Poll’s Outcome 





Ahead of the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari, former military head of state, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), former President Goodluck Jonathan, and former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), have urged all candidates contesting in the polls at all levels to respect the choice of voters and accept the results of the elections as announced by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Buhari, who spoke on Wednesday in Abuja at the second signing of the National Peace Accord by political parties and presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections, organised by the National Peace Committee (NPC), also urged any aggrieved candidate to resort to the established judicial processes, saying that all must have the confidence to trust the nation’s legal systems.

The ceremony was witnessed by members of the National Peace Committee led by General Abdusalami Abubakar, President Buhari, former President Goodluck Jonathan, General Yakubu Gowon, and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper