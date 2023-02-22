Buhari Lauds CACOVID For Donating 350 Security Vehicles, Thousands Of Vests





President Muhammadu Buhari has said the support his government has received from the private sector in addressing social ills was enough to make him the ”envy of many presidents of the world.”

The President spoke on Wednesday in Abuja at the commissioning and hand-over of security equipment valued at over N12 billion to the military and Nigeria Police Force (NPF)

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the items were donated by the Coalition of Private Sector Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) – a group of eminent Nigerian industrialists, including Aliko Dangote and Herbert Wigwe, who had also pooled N40billion to combat COVID-19 in the country.

”Ladies and gentlemen. Today is indeed a very happy day for all Nigerians, and I can happily say that I am the envy of many Presidents in the world.

”I am exceedingly honoured to be the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, at this time.

”I am gratified to have the honour…





Source: Leadership Newspaper