Ex-REA Executive Director Joins Kogi Guber Race





After resigning his appointment as Executive Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) last Friday, Sanusi Ohiare has joined the Kogi State governorship race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ohiare submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms at APC national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, declaring that he will build an airport in Kogi State.

He also promised to build an inland port and extend the rail line from Kogi to Abuja in addition to the airport to boost economic and social activities in the north-central state.

He said, “We have advantages with having a confluence for trade where we can have an inland port. We don’t have an airport; we want to have an airport because we want people to fly into Kogi for business, for tourism and for leisure.

“We want to connect the railway from Itakpe which is already extending to Kogi. We want to extend it to Abuja so that we can have a direct link in terms of railway linking the north and the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper