INEC Delists Imo PDP Reps Candidate, Agulanna, From Saturday’s NASS Polls





The Independent National Electoral Commission has removed the name of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala federal constituency, Imo State, Albert Agulanna from the list of House of Representatives candidates billed to contest next Saturday’s National Assembly elections.

The delisting of Agulanna followed an order by the Court of Appeal in January.

A check on the INEC website by our correspondent on Wednesday revealed that the electoral body, based on the appellate court order, did not include any name as candidate of the party for the federal constituency.

The electoral commission cited the “court order” as part of reasons for the withdrawal.

In January, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had sacked the House of Representatives candidate of the PDP in the state, Agulanna.

The court, in its ruling, also ordered that a fresh primary be held in the constituency within the next 14 days.

However, the Court of Appeal in Owerri barred INEC and the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper